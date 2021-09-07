Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Capital International Investors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,942,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17,871.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 727,385 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

