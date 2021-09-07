Sandy Spring Bank Has $125,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

