Sandy Spring Bank Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 427,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 231,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $31,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

