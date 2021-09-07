Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 150.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,575.31 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $926.88 and a one year high of $1,594.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,490.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,320.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

