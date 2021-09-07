Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 217 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $162.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

