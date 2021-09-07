Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 2,855 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 119.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE MFC opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.