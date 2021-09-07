Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.