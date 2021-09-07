Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to announce sales of $159.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.50 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $143.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $629.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.87 million to $682.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $806.37 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.37. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

