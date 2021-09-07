Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.39

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.39 and last traded at C$22.19, with a volume of 11135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.11.

SIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial upped their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 45.78.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,306,607.60. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,574. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $691,285.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

