ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.37

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $961.82 million, a P/E ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

