ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.37

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $961.82 million, a P/E ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69.
In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
Read More: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.