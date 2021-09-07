Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Humana by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.35.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.83. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

