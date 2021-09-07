Scholtz & Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 29.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Workday by 23.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Workday by 4.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 1,026.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 7.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,009 shares of company stock valued at $105,217,885. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.64. 13,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,256. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.10 and its 200-day moving average is $242.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.91.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

