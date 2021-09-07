Scholtz & Company LLC Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 4.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.19. The company had a trading volume of 156,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

