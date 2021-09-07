Scholtz & Company LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,556. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.