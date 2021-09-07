Scholtz & Company LLC Has $6.60 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 2.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after buying an additional 155,852 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $668.44. 23,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $588.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,807 shares of company stock worth $26,082,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

