Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Holdings Lowered by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $55.97.

