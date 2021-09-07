Science Applications International Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Science Applications International in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International stock opened at $87.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 109,420.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 564.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 56,343 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

