Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of -13.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $995.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

