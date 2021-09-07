SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT Raised to $20.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SecureWorks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

