Sei Investments Co. Acquires 590 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $12,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $125.82 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

