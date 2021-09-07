Sei Investments Co. Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 77.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,573 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 386,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $102.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average of $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.