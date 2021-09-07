Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $455.92 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.94 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

