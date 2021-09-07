Sei Investments Co. Purchases 14,944 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $13,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

OMC stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

