Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $9,095,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 25.1% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 576.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG opened at $206.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.79. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $215.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.03.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

