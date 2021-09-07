Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SKM opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

