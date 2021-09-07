Sei Investments Co. Sells 30,264 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 66.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 175,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

