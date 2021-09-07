SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.89 and last traded at $60.03. Approximately 1,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 487,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

