Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading Down 6.7%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 32,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,206,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 129,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.05% of Sema4 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

