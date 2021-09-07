Semux (SEM) Achieves Market Cap of $119,540.35

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Semux has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $119,540.35 and approximately $13.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00060513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009053 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007861 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003367 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

