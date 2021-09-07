Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 643,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $37,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 384,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

