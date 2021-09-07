ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $674.93 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $432.85 and a one year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $588.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.