ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,807 shares of company stock worth $26,082,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $677.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 807.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $432.85 and a one year high of $681.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $588.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

