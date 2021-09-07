Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $80.00

Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 79 ($1.03). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 79.60 ($1.04), with a volume of 450,991 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.61. The firm has a market cap of £245.35 million and a PE ratio of 14.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.10. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

