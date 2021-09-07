SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. SFL also reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. SFL’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. 34,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,899. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SFL by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 228,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after buying an additional 128,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth about $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SFL by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 217,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

