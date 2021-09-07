Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Argus increased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,554.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,514.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,316.18. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

