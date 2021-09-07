Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report sales of $17.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $18.10 million. Sientra reported sales of $19.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $78.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $96.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $99.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. Sientra has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

