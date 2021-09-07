Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. 14,031,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,960,014. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

