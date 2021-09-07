Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks Sells 246 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $10,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after buying an additional 1,645,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after buying an additional 449,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.