Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, cut their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 823,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,566. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,898,136. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.08.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

