Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Trading Up 3.1%

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 4,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The company was founded on August 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

