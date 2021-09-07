Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will announce sales of $27.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.36 million and the highest is $28.10 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $23.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $112.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $113.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $136.83 million, with estimates ranging from $131.70 million to $141.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

SND traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.36. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

In other news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $136,967.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 34,968 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

