SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $326,532.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,020.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.69 or 0.07364294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.22 or 0.01410510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.00383954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00123948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.54 or 0.00564745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.75 or 0.00556685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00334691 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

