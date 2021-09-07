SmartKey One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.23 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SmartKey has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $36.94 million and $2.23 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00061359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00150000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00045493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.93 or 0.00725288 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.