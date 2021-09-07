Sociall Price Reaches $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Sociall has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. Sociall has a market capitalization of $239,688.75 and approximately $283.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sociall alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00064194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00151100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00045698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.14 or 0.00746653 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.