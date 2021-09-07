South32 Limited (S32) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

South32 Limited (LON:S32) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON S32 opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.60. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 182.55 ($2.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48.

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on S32. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

