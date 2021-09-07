Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Cut by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

