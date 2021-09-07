SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 681,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,207,427 shares.The stock last traded at $168.09 and had previously closed at $171.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

