SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 37,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 482,973 shares.The stock last traded at $123.31 and had previously closed at $124.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 679,708 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 312,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 177,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12,277.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

