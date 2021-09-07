SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

