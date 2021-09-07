SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 931,729 shares.The stock last traded at $502.16 and had previously closed at $503.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,944,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

